Wise King Solomon

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” –Buckminster Fuller

When King Solomon was anointed to be the King of Israel and took the throne after his father David he had a lot of house cleaning to do. He had to take out a lot of disloyal people including his own brother Adonijah in order to ensure that the Kingdom would be set to honor the Lord during his reign.

Of course, King Solomon would eventually have his own downfall, but before his fall he was doing what needed to be done to honor the Lord. Because of this in the beginning the Lord himself came to King Solomon in a dream and almost like what you would hear in other storytelling similar to the scenario of a Genie in a bottle the Lord came and said, “Ask! What shall I give you?”

In short, here King Solomon said in Kings Chapter 3:9 “Therefore give to Your servant an understanding heart to judge Your people, that I may discern between good and evil. For who is able to judge this great people of Yours?”

In other words, King Solomon realized that the Lord almighty is greater and more serious than anything in the universe, including any Genie in a bottle, and because of that he asked the Lord here for wisdom.

The Bible talks about how this request pleased the Lord so much that He blessed King Solomon with tremendous wisdom.

29 And God gave Solomon wisdom and understanding exceeding much, and largeness of heart, even as the sand that is on the seashore. 30 And Solomon's wisdom excelled the wisdom of all the children of the east country, and all the wisdom of Egypt. 31 For he was wiser than all men; than Ethan the Ezrahite, and Heman, and Chalcol, and Darda, the sons of Mahol: and his fame was in all nations round about. 32 And he spake three thousand proverbs: and his songs were a thousand and five. 33 And he spake of trees, from the cedar tree that is in Lebanon even unto the hyssop that springeth out of the wall: he spake also of beasts, and of fowl, and of creeping things, and of fishes. 34 And there came of all people to hear the wisdom of Solomon, from all kings of the earth, which had heard of his wisdom. –Kings 4: 29-34

Out of this wisdom came relationships with other territories and kingdoms as he would develop a strong trading relationship with King Hiram who would provide King Solomon with the cedar that he would use in the construction of the Lord’s temple. In return King Solomon would provide King Hiram of Tyre massive shipments of wheat, food, and oil year after year as payment in return for their trade relationship.

Here we can see that King Solomon’s reign early on resulted in the explosion of wealth and peace for all of the people of Israel. There were no wars, the wealth of the nation was growing, and he was honoring the statutes of the Lord.

You’ve got to keep in mind that this was happening after his father David had his struggles as King due to his own sins, however as David returned to the Lord his son King Solomon was set to take over the throne and to usher in a wealthy age for Israel.

The Beliefs and Norms of The Times

When you look at the position that the United States has been in for the past forty years there’s been a slow and steady decline in the country as the country has been sold out to a major foreign enemy by our leaders. Unlike the early days of King Solomon, the past several Presidents have held the responsibility of running our country and did so by working to enrich themselves rather than by doing what was necessary for the benefit of the nation.

The post war liberal rules-based order is the international system that was established after World War II to emphasize democratic values, multi-lateral cooperation, and international trade. However, due to the rise of China and Russia there have been questions regarding the role of the United States and its position in the leadership of perpetuating this order.

The reality is that our leader's choice of getting into business with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has proven to be a very unwise decision. This obviously would have never been the case if our Presidents had asked the Lord for the same wisdom as King Solomon had asked from the Lord during his time.

The reason for the massive lack of wisdom involving our relationship with the CCP is because the CCP has used their position to advance an economic warfare campaign against the West. They’ve pulled this off by engaging in nefarious mercantilist trade practices against the United States and the West mainly involving a strategy known as elite capture.

This strategy has demonstrated that the CCP is behaving more like a dragon than a trading partner. What makes this even worse is that our past Presidents have sold our country out to this dragon and the dragon has continued to steal our intellectual property, influence our politicians, purchase our farmland, set up literal police stations within our country, and in a lot of ways they even hold the Sword of Damocles over our heads with their ability to control our means of production.

We’ve offshored a significant portion of our manufacturing to them and much of this involves the development of vital products involving critical medicines and Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs) which are essential for medical devices, defense, and electronics.

It seems that our past Presidents including Obama, Clinton, Biden, and Bush have all purposely worked to push selling out the country while, at the same time, driving a culture to squeeze and abuse hardworking American taxpaying citizens as they spend our own tax dollars to further burden and to weaken us. They did this while simultaneously financing the CCP’s efforts to take more and more control over our nation.

In short, they managed to create a zeitgeist of abusing the American citizen. This is exactly why we’re seeing a collapse in the post war liberal rules-based order. We are now seeing a rewiring of the zeitgeist and a seismic shift in the culture to transition the power away from the government and back into the hands of the American citizen.

With this shift we’re also seeing a more protectionist approach by the United States with the implementation of reciprocal tariffs in order to bring manufacturing back onshore to further secure the nation's supply chain and to make us less beholden to nefarious trading partners.

Of course, the instrument and the weapon that is at the tip of the spear for initiating all of this is none other than President Donald J. Trump.

The thing about this seismic shift that is interesting to me is that this movement to transition the power away from the centralized control of the federal government and back into the hands of the American citizen has been largely due to the efforts of two key generations.

Do you have any guess on which two generations that would be?

In case you’re wondering, this involves GenX and GenZ. Now why is this significant?

If you’re a regular reader, or listener to my Substack, then you’d know that I’m part of Generation X and I always talk about the cultural significance of GenX as it relates to this new ecosystem of information and narrative warfare.

This is a significant detail to point out because traditionally GenX has been known for being anti-establishment, rebellious, and always having an attitude towards authority. This is exactly why GenX, along with some help from GenZ, ended up putting President Trump over the top in the polls to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote in this past November election. Winning both of these was incredibly significant because it gave President Trump a mandate to take a sledgehammer to the Administrative State in order to downsize the federal government.

Get more from Brandon Richey in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The Wrap Up

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” ― Ronald Reagan

This quote by President Reagan sums up this entire battle that is currently happening within the make up of the current American population. You see for many years the Democrat party got a nice boost of support from the Boomers and the Millennial generations.

Granted when President Trump came on the scene he turned the political demographics on its head. However, when it came down to the 2024 election this past November many look at the demographic breakdown now and agree that it was the massive support from GenX and a growing MAGA coalition within GenZ that clearly put him back into the White House.

Many on the left are perplexed about GenZ’s support for President Trump, but if they understood how strong the culture war is within GenX then this is not so difficult to understand. Another simple observation would also include the fact that the majority of GenZ also happens to be the offspring of GenX. Once you look at it this way it explains a lot.

When looking at President Reagan’s quote it was GenX and GenZ that have momentarily bought this Constitutional Republic some time. Had these two generations failed to step into the breach this past November our country would have definitely experienced the extinction of freedom and liberty immediately.

It’s unfortunate that our nation had to endure such a hate-filled and envy fueled dose of Marxist behavior for the past decade. With such actions we’ve had to endure the attempted destruction of our national and individual sovereignty, but it took the worst aspects of the liberal rules-based order to occur before we, as a nation, realized that this old model is obsolete and that we needed to usher in a reinvigorated populist and patriotic revolution.

Leave a comment

Fortunately, we have the good book to learn about the wisdom that the Lord blessed King Solomon with when he ushered in a Golden Age. Now we’re getting to witness a lot of that same wisdom on display with the actions of President Trump as he works on closing some pleasing trade deals with our trading partners while also working to bring World War III to an end. He’s working hard to usher in our own Golden Age.

I’ve talked about this in previous articles and podcasts, but when I use the term zeitgeist it means the defining mood, ideas, and accepted beliefs of the times. With the collapse of the liberal rules-based order we’re witnessing a rewiring of the zeitgeist as the nation is recognizing that the old model is obsolete and the model of American innovation, grit, determination, and wisdom is what is needed to fill the vacuum of the old failing model.

Are you doing what is necessary to learn about this new economic model that we are ushering in to protect us from the inimical trading partners throughout the world?

Can you see the Golden Age coming in just over the horizon?

Please share your feedback in the comments here below.

Leave a comment

I hope you enjoyed today’s article.

If so I hope you would choose to support this platform as part of the patriot economy as well. Be an Emissary of Freedom and help to push this piece out to your friends, family, and coworkers. In order for BOTH you and me to influence and strengthen our society we must not stay idle so please make sure you hit the subscribe and share buttons here below.

Spreading messages like this one is how we influence our culture and I need your help in order to do it. If you would like to support the message please make sure you hit the like button here below, drop a comment, or share it out to your friends.

Keep in mind that YOUR actions are what keeps this publication going and getting this sort of engagement from you as how this Substack is able to thrive because this is a reader supported publication. Understanding that please make sure you take the ten to fifteen extra seconds to click and engage the content and thank you for doing so.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey