Changing The Battlefield

“If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected .” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

I’m sure you’ve watched a UFC fight here or there on one occasion or another. You may have even caught a fight that was exciting enough to bring the energy from the arena surrounding the fight directly into the entertainment area of your home.

The thing is that if you follow UFC closely then you know that when it comes to the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) a fighter can look like he or she is about to lose until suddenly they’re able to gain some leverage and surprisingly turn the tables on the outcome.

In many of these instances I’ve witnessed a fighter that was literally on the edge of total defeat only to suddenly flip the entire fight around by pulling and forcing the winning fighter into a position where they are weaker in order to gain the upper hand and totally snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

To back up a little bit when I was growing up as a GenX kid, like all other GenX kids, I was raised on hard hitting action movies during the cultural era when the action hero was the dominating figure at the box office. The truth is that this involved being exposed to a lot of Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris movies which ultimately led to me training in the fight discipline of Muay Thai.

In addition to all of that it was back in the 1990s when both myself and a handful of my closest friends would get together to watch some of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournaments. This was no doubt the wildest and most entertaining thing I’ve ever seen in my life and in those days the UFC was a completely different animal. In fact, it was recognized as the wild west of sports.

You see, the entire reason UFC started in the first place was to satisfy the age old question of which martial arts, or which fight discipline was the dominant discipline. In other words, if you put a Kung Fu master in the ring against a Karate master who would win? If you placed an American Wrestler in the ring to face off against a Kickboxer then who would come out on top?

The formation of the UFC was an objective attempt at answering this age old question regarding the most effective fight disciplines. Of course, as time went on it became clear that the most effective fighters were those who ended up possessing experience in a blend, or mix, of disciplines where they had training in both effective stand up striking abilities combined with a solid ability of being able to get on the ground to grapple, hence the name Mixed Martial Arts.

Despite all of this the reality is that these UFC fighters are like chess masters. They understand their strengths and they are very good at exploiting the weakness of an opponent. This is the entire strategy of a great fighter on top of being tough as nails and conditioned for the art of fighting.

Now having said all of that I pointed out how fighters are good at looking to exploit their opponent’s weakness. To add on to this I will also say that the best fighters are also great at frustrating their opponents which often forces their opponents to act hastily further causing their opponent to expose a vulnerability that they can take advantage of in a given moment.

In other words, if a great fighter isn’t seeing an opening to exploit in a certain opponent then they will use certain tactics to frustrate their opponent (as the Sun Tzu quote at the beginning suggests) until that opponent gets irritated enough to act out in frustration which often opens them up to being submitted, or even knocked out in some cases. In other words, a great fighter will pull an opponent into the fight that they want their opponent to fight. The greatest fighters of every discipline do this extremely well.

Keep this in mind because I’m going to come back to this in a bit.

The Giant Slayer

“And a champion went out from the camp of the Philistines, named Goliath, from Gath, whose height was six cubits and a span. He had a bronze helmet on his head, and he was armed with a coat of mail, and the weight of the coat was five thousand shekels of bronze.” 1 Samuel 17: 4-5

It’s not often the easiest thing to overcome fear and doubt, but in order to do so the thing that has always helped me is the process of acquiring knowledge and understanding of the environment combined with having faith in God.

The thing is that when it comes to today’s world many people dismiss big ideas due to the fact that they’ve been conditioned to be dismissive. This often happens as a result of fear and doubt.

This attitude of dismissing big ideas is often followed with the excuse of the idea sounding too ridiculous, or absurd because it falls outside of the accepted boundaries of what is considered to be normal. In my view, and in many cases, this really only demonstrates intellectual laziness on the part of those who are quick to dismiss big ideas, particularly if those who are offering the big ideas have sensible criteria to back up what they’re proposing.

Now don’t get me wrong, some ideas are horrible ideas. However, keep in mind that ideas can also be very powerful and can even result in changing the arc of history whether those ideas are for good, or for bad.

Sure many ideas can be outright dismissed, but for the big ideas that can’t be dismissed they at least deserve your attention whether you support them, or not. Keep in mind that such things can manifest over time due to human action and through the process of winning the support of people over whether it be for good, or for bad.

In terms of how bad ideas can grow and become something very powerful, one good example of this would involve how some bad ideas formed in 1930s Germany would ultimately lead to Stalingrad. Keep in mind that Hitler and the Nazis had some powerful ideas which obviously led to the result of great evil in the world. The same can be said for Mao Zedong, Stalin, and Fidel Castro as well.

However, the thing to understand is that oftentimes ideas involve an evolving process. I mean this very article, or podcast was formed out of the idea and intention that I could use my voice in a way to influence others in order to fight against Marxist and Fascist ideologies. The plan was to contribute to that very thing along with doing my part to pile onto the Populist effort to destroy the Administrative State Media (ASM).

Now I would say that the truth is that at the start of this many people would dismiss my effort, or simply half pay attention to it until nearly three years have passed now and society is starting to see that the ASM is in total collapse.

Now to be clear I’m not at all suggesting that my Substack was responsible for collapsing the ASM. I know there would be an imbecile or two to read that and immediately start to suggest that is what I was saying. Anyone suggesting that would be totally missing the message I’m trying to deliver here.

However, the message I am delivering is the reality that I knew the ASM had gotten so out of control and corrupt that I saw the writing on the wall four years ago. I immediately understood that individual citizens, podcasts, and citizen journalists would have to step up and speak out against the narrative of the ASM if our country was going to survive.

In short, I knew that what our society was dealing with was a full blown information war that was designed specifically to dumb down the citizenry of our country resulting in a less aware, more fearful, and a more timid population that would self-censor in fear of being othered, or even doxxed by the ASM as we’ve all seen firsthand.

I knew that as a small business owner and career fitness and strength coach with a passion for history and philosophy that it was going to require a heavy lift for my voice to be heard in the midst of this massive information war.

However, I’ve never wanted to focus on that more than just working to effectively communicate my own ideas and the world as I see it during this time in history. In short, I knew the fire in my belly was burning hot enough to fight the ASM, but I just had to focus on how to channel it in a way that would be both impactful and effective.

I suppose to some degree that’s happening because I engage with hundreds and thousands of wonderful people every week that suggest this is the case. I also get attacked by the enemy as well so I know I’m doing something right in my contribution to this Populist movement that’s sweeping the world. The reality is that NBC, CNN, FOX, and MSNBC are no longer the media. You are the media, I am the media, and those we influence are the media now.

And Saul said to David, “You are not able to go against this Philistine to fight with him; for you are a youth, and he a man of war from his youth.” But David said to Saul, “Your servant used to keep his father’s sheep, and when a lion or a bear came and took a lamb out of the flock, I went out after it and struck it, and delivered the lamb from its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard, and struck and killed it. Your servant has killed both lion and bear; and this uncircumcised Philistine will be like one of them, seeing he has defied the armies of the living God.” 1 Samuel 17: 33-36

When President Trump speaks about big ideas like absorbing Canada as a 51st state, or taking on Greenland to be a part of the United States territory he’s not just simply saying such things to just troll the leftists and the media for the sake of trolling, at least not entirely.

You see the reality is that when Trump looks at the entire landscape of the Western Hemisphere he’s looking at the global map while also understanding the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) attempt at expansion as seen by their physical presence in South America, as well as their undermining of the Canadian government. They have been doing this for quite some time and have been very open about it through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

When President Trump makes such a comment about absorbing Canada as the 51st state there’s a direct reason for it and that reason isn’t just about trolling Justin Trudeau, although that would be pretty easy to do.

What Canadians need to understand, and what they will soon come to understand, is that between the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative and Donald Trump’s call to make Canada a 51st state is that they’re going to have to make a choice as to what they want in regards to their place in the world real soon.

You see the United States has propped up just about everyone financially in the West now for many decades. In fact, the U.S. bailed Europe out of two world wars, we pretty much single-handedly financed NATO, and we’ve basically subsidized the entire planet for what seems like forever. According to DOGE we’re even learning that our tax dollars have pretty much funded the entire Democratic Party as well, but I digress.

Sometimes big ideas have to be communicated with big words and this is exactly what President Trump is doing when he says that Canada will become a 51st state.

You see when he looks at Canada he understands that they’re under our nuclear umbrella and they’re not paying their fair share for defense and their border has been wide open to the United States.

Instead of being a normal polished establishment politician that might say something like Canada should look at their border, or consider adding more to their national defense instead Trump says, We’re going to make Canada our 51st state.

By stating it in this way President Trump is bringing attention to the problems by framing the problem to the public in this Art of The Deal outrageous sort of way, but the attention that this draws actually gets people to start thinking and talking about the actual problem.

President Trump understands leverage better than anyone which means he has a tremendous gift for exploiting a weakness in an opponent. Oh yeah, I mentioned that at the beginning of this episode as being one of the greatest traits that the best fighters possess.

You see one of the real problems of the far left that you don’t hear enough about is their lack of self-awareness. If there’s one thing that has become very apparent in the past four years it’s that the one obvious psychological malfunction that plagues the far left is their total lack of self-awareness and emotional maturity.

You see, in psychology having a lack of self-awareness means that one is clueless about how their actions affect others based on day to day interactions and especially when it comes to conflict resolution.

Those who lack self-awareness always look to blame others for problems that arise, they lack empathy, and are clueless about how they come across to others in any given situation. This basically sums up the entire far left along with the emotional immaturity that is also so frequently on display when they lash out about certain issues that they disagree with in public.

Given this psychological condition and given the fact that it directly results in these people always blaming others for problems that arise rather than being introspective and looking inward, it’s not surprising in the least that this has resulted in the overwhelming success of the victimhood narrative within the Democratic Party.

Because this lack of self-awareness involves the lack of introspection this leads directly to a victimhood mindset. Therefore when the left gets triggered by something they’re emotionally not capable of handling it’s because they don’t see themselves as the problem. In addition to this the ASM amplifies this because leftist causes lead to the media going into a full blown meltdown as well. This obviously leads to a series of extreme and widespread public displays of emotional chaos and personal meltdowns.

When this happens everyone else is then capable of easily seeing these people for who they are which buries the Democratic Party further and further down into the gutter. The reality is they’re stuck because they lack self-awareness and they’re currently in a spiraling state of self-destruction as a result of the current political realignment.

President Trump also understands this characteristic of the left very well. So when he makes what initially may seem to be an outrageous statement about making Canada a 51st state it sends a shockwave of emotional reactions across the population and media landscape which results in the left melting down into their usual state of insanity. While this happens it simultaneously opens the eyes and ears of the sane to start talking about actually addressing the real problems that President Trump is bringing attention to.

As these discussions about the real problems grow the transformation of the big idea into becoming a big reality also grows. In essence, what President Trump is doing is that he’s pulling the opposition into the fight that he wants them to fight in order to get them to submit just like that MMA fighter.

In the arena of the body politic he’s changing the battlefield and he isn’t playing by the usual establishment rules of political discourse that has been the status quo now for far too long. What President Trump realizes that the establishment has failed to understand is that this isn’t the business as usual political discourse because this is outright political warfare.

The Wrap Up

And when the Philistine looked about and saw David, he disdained him; for he was only a youth, ruddy and good-looking. 1 Samuel 17:42 Then David said to the Philistine, “You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the Lord, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you and take your head from you.” 1 Samuel 17:45-46

You see when examining what President Trump and the MAGA movement have had to face on the battlefield that is the political landscape it’s very much been a David and Goliath moment in history.

After all, Trump had the base of MAGA, but he was up against the literal entire corrupt machine of the federal government, the WEF, the media, Hollywood, the DOJ, the FBI, the radical judges, the establishment Republicans, governors of states including mine here in the state of Georgia, and even assassins.

In short, the enemy literally had all the money and all the resources, yet when all the smoke cleared Trump and the MAGA Populist movement emerged more powerful than ever before while continuing to grow in that power and influence.

So what is the lesson we can take from all of this?

I believe the biggest takeaway here is that as citizens of our society we can never become apathetic, or ignorant to the cultural and political environment ever again. We must strive daily to be a zenith within our society while influencing others to do the same.

We must become more than rule-abiding citizens. We have a civic duty to ensure the state of our existence and we cannot afford to squander, or ignore that duty.

The lesson that I desire to communicate here is the exact reason that this Substack exists in the first place and that is to be a tool that you can use to help you to become a zenith and to enhance your civic acumen so that MAGA is never in a position like we’ve seen in the past four years.

So it was, when the Philistine arose and came and drew near to meet David, that David hurried and ran toward the army to meet the Philistine. Then David put his hand in his bag and took out a stone; and he slung it and struck the Philistine in his forehead, so that the stone sank into his forehead, and he fell on his face to the earth. So David prevailed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone, and struck the Philistine and killed him. But there was no sword in the hand of David. Therefore, David ran and stood over the Philistine, took his sword and drew it out of its sheath and killed him, and cut off his head with it. 1 Samuel 17: 48-51

Are you currently working towards changing the battlefield to gain the upperhand in your own life?

Do you see this MAGA Populist movement maintaining power for the next 50 years?

Post up in the comment section below and I would like to hear some of your feedback.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

